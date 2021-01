Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe recently opened a second location in Mauldin. The restaurant serves gelato, soups, salads, pizza, pasta and paninis.

306 N. Main St., Mauldin Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-552-1554 or lunarosagelato.com