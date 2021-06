Marco’s Pizza opened in Simpsonville. The restaurant’s menu features pizzas as well as a variety of salads, subs and specialty dishes such as the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread. This location offers curbside carry out as well as delivery.

10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays For more information: Visit marcos.com or call 864-881-3200.