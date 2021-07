Nelson Galbreath held a ribbon-cutting at its new Spartanburg location. The law office provides real estate legal services to homebuyers, realtors and builders.

Location: 216 E. Henry St., Spartanburg

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

For more information: Visit nelsongalbreath.com or call 864-232-3766