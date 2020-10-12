New to the Street: AO-The Space, Day Spa and Salon

AO-The Space, Day Spa and Salon recently opened in Legacy Square in Greenville. The business offers services such as dermaplaning, microneedling, high-intensity focused ultrasound, microblading/powder brows, permanent eyeliner/lips and medical-grade chemical peels. Other services include massage therapy, reflexology, ionic foot detoxes, organic facials, full-body waxing and sugaring, threading, brow tinting and henna, body scrubs, eyelash extensions and lash. The salon also offers corrective color and hand-tied hair extensions, nontoxic manicures and pedicures, and custom foot soaks.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays For more information: Call 864-412-8078 or visit theaolifestyle.com