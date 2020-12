Arrowhead Design Company recently held a ribbon-cutting. The business is a full-service graphic design, web design, screen printing, photography, videography, social media, branding and advertising agency.

Where: 870 E. Main St., Suite B, Spartanburg

870 E. Main St., Suite B, Spartanburg Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays For more information: Visit arrowheaddc.com or call 864-558-7609