Ballentine Capital Advisors, a local wealth management firm, recently relocated to a 4,570-square-foot two-story building. The business specializes in wealth management services, including wealth maximation, small business and retirement income planning, and investment portfolio analysis and planning.

Where: 15 Halton Green Way, Greenville

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Call 864-322-6046, email [email protected] or visit ballentinecapital.com