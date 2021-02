Brookstone Terrace at Woodruff recently held a ribbon-cutting. This facility offers assisted living and special care for older adults with memory impairment.

Location: 80 Medical Center Drive, Woodruff

80 Medical Center Drive, Woodruff Hours: Appointment only

Appointment only For more information: Call 864-476-9100, email [email protected] or visit brookstoneterraceofwoodruff.com.