Chrysalis Orofacial recently relocated. The business offers treatments focused on the face and mouth muscles and teaches clients how to breathe, posture, swallow and speak correctly. The health clinic also offers professional training to doctors, dentists, orthodontists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and lactation consultants.

Where: 302-A Ashby Park Lane, Greenville

302-A Ashby Park Lane, Greenville Hours: By Appointment

By Appointment For more information: Visit chrysalisorofacial.com or call 864-383-8634.