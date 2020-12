CoreLife Eatery recently opened. The restaurant features a menu made from grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork, and cage-free eggs. All ingredients are free of GMOs, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and additives. CoreLife also offers vegan and vegetarian options, including organic tofu and baked falafels.

1174 Woodruff Road, Greenville Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Sundays

