Eighty Twenty Cafe recently opened. This restaurant offers seasonal, healthy food options including salads, smoothies and breakfast items such as yogurt bowls, avocado toast and oatmeal.

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7-11 a.m. Saturdays For more information: Call 864-934-0484 or visit eightytwentycafe.com