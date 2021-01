Fit Body Boot Camp recently opened in Taylors. The fitness franchise offers group workouts, fitness coaches, nutrition coaching, goal setting and workout adjustments.

Location: 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors

5 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-7:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7-10 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays For more information: Visit fitbodybootcamp.com/11132-taylors-sc or call 864-324-4739