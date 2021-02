G Fitness recently held its grand opening. The gym features fitness equipment, classes and personal training. The fitness center specializes in sport-specific training and rehabilitation and functional training.

5 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 6 a.m.-noon Sundays For more information: Call 864-479-9605 or visit gfitgreer.com