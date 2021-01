Grace Internal Medicine recently held a ribbon-cutting. This medical facility offers chronic disease and weight loss management, gastroenterology treatment and health maintenance.

114 B Hospital Drive, Simpsonville Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit graceinternalmedicine.com/home, call 864-757-5177 or email [email protected]