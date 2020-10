Green Papaya Salon recently held a ribbon cutting. The salon’s services include women’s, men’s and children’s haircuts, formal hairstyles for special events and color service.

Where: 551 E. Main St., #108, Spartanburg

551 E. Main St., #108, Spartanburg Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays For more information: Call 864-699-9577, visit greenpapayasalon.com or email [email protected]