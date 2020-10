HipBurger recently opened its first location in Mauldin. The restaurant serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, french fries and milkshakes.

Where: 791 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

791 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays For more information: Visit hipburger.com, call 864-214-1678 or email [email protected]