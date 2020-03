John Harris Body Shops recently held a ribbon cutting at its second location in the Upstate. This facility offers collision repairs, auto body work, paintless dent repair, auto body painting and rental car service.

Where: 240 Feaster Road, Greenville

240 Feaster Road, Greenville Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit www.jhbodyshops.com/locations/greenville-body-shop, call 864-469-4148 or email [email protected]