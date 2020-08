Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics recently opened in Haywood Mall in Greenville. Founded in the United Kingdom, the chain of stores offer skin care, hair care and bath products.

Where: 700 Haywood Road, Greenville

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays For more information: Visit lushusa.com or call 864-900-6128