Moe’s Southwest Grill recently opened in Seneca. The restaurant serves a variety of fast-casual Southwestern food, including burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

Where: 1053 US-123 Bypass, Seneca

1053 US-123 Bypass, Seneca Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily For more information: Visit moes.com or call 864-973-6060