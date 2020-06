Molly and Myles Ice Cream recently opened its second location. The locally owned ice cream shop offers 30 flavors daily and makes its ice cream cones out of cereal.

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays

Information: Visit www.mollyandmylesicecream.com or email [email protected] .