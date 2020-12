MStudio recently opened. The studio features eight individual businesses, which offer services including therapeutic massage, medical aesthetics, waxing and organic airbrush spray tanning.

Appointment only For more information: Call 864-787-2456, email [email protected] or visit facebook.com/mstudioftyl.