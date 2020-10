Oxford Barber Co. recently held a ribbon cutting. The barbershop’s services include haircuts, beard trims, shaves, facial area waxing and kid’s cuts.

Where: 187 N. Church St., Spartanburg

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

For more information: Visit theoxfordbarberco.com or call 864-214-6834