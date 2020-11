Plum Home Décor & Gift Boutique recently opened at Haywood Mall. The new location is in addition to an existing storefront in Easley. The shop offers lighting, home accessories, small furnishings and decor items, as well as a variety of jewelry and gifts for men, women, and children.

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays

For more information: Visit plumonmain.com, email [email protected] or call 864-203-3943