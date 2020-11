Savannah Bee Company recently opened in Greenville. Its product line includes specialty honey and honeycomb, body care and beauty items and home goods.

Where: 123 N. Main St., Greenville

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays

For more information: Visit savannahbee.com or call 864-535-5482