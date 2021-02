Stokes & Company CPAs recently relocated its Greenville office. The firm specializes in monthly accounting, business advisory and payroll services for business clients, as well as individual and business tax planning and preparation.

Location: 108 Frederick St., Greenville

108 Frederick St., Greenville Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Call 864-242-1418 or visit stokescpas.com.