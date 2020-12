Sylvan Learning Center recently opened in Taylors. The business offers tutoring and test prep for students from kindergarten to high school in all subjects at all locations.

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays

9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-214-3645 or visit locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/greenville-sc/satellite/81265