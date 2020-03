Tacos & Bla Bla Bla recently held a ribbon cutting. This Mexican restaurant offers tacos, gorditas, mulitas, burritos and more.

Where: 123 N. Main St., Fountain Inn

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

For more information: Visit www.tacos-blablabla.com or www.facebook.com/pg/BlablablaFtInn, call 864-408-9228 or email [email protected]