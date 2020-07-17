New to the Street: The CoLab

Coworking space The CoLab recently opened. This building features nine private offices, two meeting venues and high-speed internet for its members. Those using the coworking facility may take advantage of services such as mailbox and address forwarding and business advertising. The CoLab will also feature an onsite café, which will be open to the public.

Where: 1 McNeese Drive, Greenville

1 McNeese Drive, Greenville Hours: 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays Information: Visit thecolab.space or call 864-432-6522