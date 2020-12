The Tulip Tree recently held a ribbon-cutting. The new restaurant location features Southern-cuisine inspired by the Carolinas and will also house an art gallery showcasing more than 100 works from local artists and galleries.

Where: 121 W. Main St., Spartanburg

121 W. Main St., Spartanburg Hours: 4-11 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

4-11 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays For more information: Visit thetuliptree.com or call 864-285-4659