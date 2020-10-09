New to the Street: Wandering Bard Meadery

Wandering Bard Meadery recently relocated. The meadery has 18 meads on tap with plans to add 18 more. The business also offers hard ciders, four charcuterie boards, paninis, salads and kids’ meals. The building features a large performance platform for live music and other entertainment and an 816-square-foot apiary for reservation and special events.

4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-729-3025, visit wanderingbardmeadery.com or email [email protected]