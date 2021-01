The New York Butcher Shoppe recently opened a new, expanded store in Greenville. The location features a wine bar with select wines and beers on tap as well as a limited menu.

Where: 2222 Augusta St., Greenville

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays For more information: Call 864-233-5449 or visit local.nybutcher.com/greenville-augustard