Financial advisors Josh Brown, Scott Thompson, Joel Gray and James “Jake” Cluverius Jr. have launched an independent practice, NorthEnd Private Wealth. The firm offers services such as investment planning, cash flow and debt management, retirement planning and tax planning.

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

For more information: Call 864-686-5355 or visit northendprivatewealth.com