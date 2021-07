Oak Street Health, a primary care provider for adults on Medicare, opened in Greenville. The new center offers in-person and telehealth visits, a 24/7 patient support line and individualized, preventive care plans.

Location: 6119 White Horse Road, Suite 14, Greenville

6119 White Horse Road, Suite 14, Greenville Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit oakstreethealth.com or call 864-721-8346