OASE Day Spa is a Scandinavian-inspired day spa specializing in nontoxic skin, body and nail care. The spa offers complete skin analysis, dermaflash exfoliation, facials, therapeutic skin treatments, makeup services, lash and brow services, hair removal services and massage.

Where: 1617 E. North St., Greenville

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays For more information: Visit oasedayspa.com and 864-900-2920