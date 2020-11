O’Darby’s Liquor Barn, a South Carolina family-owned company started in 2004, recently opened its fifth location. This 12,000-square-foot store is the company’s largest and features wine, beer and liquor items. The business also offers online ordering via the website and service to restaurants in the Upstate.

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays For more information: Visit odarbysliquorbarn.com or call 864-469-6578