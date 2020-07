Sian Smart recently joined The Cliffs at Glassy as food and beverage director.

She comes to The Cliffs at Glassy with experience in the hotel and restaurant industry, having served as the food and beverage director at several hotels, including the Marriott Resort & Spa in Hilton Head, South Carolina; Marriott Riverfront in Savannah, Georgia; and most recently the Renaissance Concourse Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smart is a graduate of Oxford Brookes University.