New to the Street: ONE Gym

ONE Gym recently opened as a 4,000-square-foot personal training facility. Owned by coaches Jason Nutting and Alex Smith, the gym provides customized plans and services to clients at all levels of fitness. The services include one-on-one personal training, in-person and online fitness, and nutrition coaching and metabolic testing. The gym is open to ONE building tenants and private training clients.

Where: ONE, 2 W. Washington St., Suite 401, Greenville

ONE, 2 W. Washington St., Suite 401, Greenville Hours: 24/7

24/7 For more information: Visit onegymgreenville.com