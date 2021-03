Painted Culture Salon recently opened in downtown Simpsonville. The boutique salon offers services such as hand-tied and taped-in hair extensions, balayage, blonding, dimensional hair coloring and haircuts.

Location: 120E E. Curtis St., Simpsonville

120E E. Curtis St., Simpsonville Hours: Appointment only

Appointment only For more information: Call 864-608-1420, email [email protected] or visit paintedculturesalon.com