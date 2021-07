Parsley & Mint Mediterranean Eatery held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The restaurant offers customers the opportunity to build their own bowls of food or order a chef-curated bowl such as the Jaffa, which contains the eatery’s harvest and superfood blend, falafel, roasted red peppers, roasted chickpeas, Israeli salad and pickled cabbage.

Location: 600 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Greenville

600 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Greenville Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Sundays

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Sundays For more information: Call 864-412-8199 or visit parsleyandmint.com