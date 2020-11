PHD Weight Loss and Nutrition recently held its grand opening. The business assists clients in implementing a holistic and multidimensional approach to weight loss and health.

27 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 55, Greenville Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

For more information: Visit myphdweightloss.com or call 864-252-4925