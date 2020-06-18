New to the Street: Pizza Artista

Louisiana-based Pizza Artista recently opened a locally owned franchise location owned and operated by Hileri Mercier. The restaurant offers traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas with toppings including andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, shrimp, crawfish and crab. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

  • Where: 27 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville
  • Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Saturdays (During COVID-19)
  • Information: Call 864-263-3748 or visit pizzaartista.com/greenville
