New to the Street: Rapid Fired Pizza

Rapid Fired Pizza opened in Easley. The restaurant makes handcrafted pizzas, individually sized, made-to-order and cooked in 180 seconds or less. Guests may choose from eight sauces, eight cheeses, over 35 toppings and 14 dipping sauces to create their pizza or pick from a selection of artisan and limited-edition pizzas. The menu also features a variety of custom salads made-to-order as well as breadsticks, desserts and a selection of local and craft beer and wine.

11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m – 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday For more information: Call 864-671-6158 or visit rapidfiredpizza.com