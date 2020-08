RevitaLux Med Spa recently opened. Owned by Fátima Francesa, this facility’s services include IV hydration to improve immune defense or provide PMS relief, as well as injection shots to boost everything from metabolism to energy. The medical spa also has a line of CBD products.

Where: Salons by JC, 1117-J-1 Woodruff Road, Greenville

Salons by JC, 1117-J-1 Woodruff Road, Greenville Hours: By appointment

By appointment For more information: Visit revitaluxmedspa.com or call 864-399-1500