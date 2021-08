Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its second shop in Greenville. The 1,200-square-foot location features a rotating daily selection of Italian ice from more than 90 flavors that are made on-site every day. The restaurant’s other menu items include gelatos, concretes, milkshakes and creamy frozen custard.

Location: 409 Mills Ave., Greenville

Noon-10 p.m., Monday-Sunday For more information: Visit ritasice.com/location/ritas-of-mills-avenue or call 864-236-1122