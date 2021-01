Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack will open its third and largest location in Greenville on Jan. 20. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant will serve Nashville-style hot chicken and Southern soul food and feature a full bar, dining room, covered patio and private event space.

Where: 420 Laurens Road, Greenville

420 Laurens Road, Greenville Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week

11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week For more information: Call 864-999-3433 or visit rockyshotchickenshack.com