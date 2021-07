Six & Twenty Distillery opened its Poe Mill location. The business offers cocktails, tasting flights and a rotating cocktail menu.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday

For more information: Call 864-236-7886 or visit sixandtwentydistillery.com