New to the Street: Star 1 Personnel

Star 1 Personnel opened a new office in Duncan. The staffing solutions company offers companies general labor, manufacturing and industrial staffing solutions. The office handles recruiting and staffing for jobs from entry-level temporary positions to full-time, executive roles in a variety of industries including hospitality, food and beverage, conventions, light industrial, logistics, manufacturing, general labor and clerical.

Location: 1531 E. Main St., Duncan

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday For more information: Call 864-428-8996 or star1personnel.com