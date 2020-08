New to the Street: The Greenery Inc.

The Greenery Inc., a landscaping services company catering to commercial customers, recently opened in Greenville after acquiring Rivertop Contracting’s South Carolina division. The company’s services include landscape installation; irrigation system installation, maintenance, repairs and upgrades; hardscapes such as water features, planters and flagpoles; and outdoor lighting design, installation and maintenance.

Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit TheGreeneryInc.com or call 864-520-7997