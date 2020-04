Upstate Specific Chiropractic recently opened. The office offers chiropractic care for everyone, with a focus on pregnancy and pediatrics.

Where: 45 Greenland Drive, Greenville

Hours: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

For more information: Visit www.upstatespecific.com, call 864-520-1154 or email [email protected]