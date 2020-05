W Salon Suites recently opened in Mauldin. The salon houses eight private salon suites offering hair care services, coloring, braiding, massage and facials. Clients are received by appointment only.

Where: 206 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Sundays

Information: Visit www.wsalons.com or call 864-688-9090