The Zach Sprunger Agency held a ribbon-cutting. The State Farm office offers auto, home, property, business, life and health insurance as well as annuities.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit zachsprunger.com or call 864-479-2648